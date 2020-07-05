Rent Calculator
171 Warren St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

171 Warren St
171 Warren Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available

Location
171 Warren Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great, classic property in the very bustling and popular Kirkwood neighborhood!! 3 bedroom/1 bath bungalow close to Atlanta and convenient to airport. Within walking distance to restaurants and park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 171 Warren St have any available units?
171 Warren St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 171 Warren St currently offering any rent specials?
171 Warren St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 Warren St pet-friendly?
No, 171 Warren St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 171 Warren St offer parking?
No, 171 Warren St does not offer parking.
Does 171 Warren St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 171 Warren St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 Warren St have a pool?
No, 171 Warren St does not have a pool.
Does 171 Warren St have accessible units?
No, 171 Warren St does not have accessible units.
Does 171 Warren St have units with dishwashers?
No, 171 Warren St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 171 Warren St have units with air conditioning?
No, 171 Warren St does not have units with air conditioning.
