171 Auburn Avenue, NE #210

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage online portal

GREAT Auburn Avenue NE Condo NOW Available! @ Renaissance Walk Condo's - NO A LA CARTE here!



Gas cooking, gas heat, gas hot water, water/sewer, trash, and 1 garage parking space included! Resident pays electric with Georgia Power.



Fantastic walkable location! Sweet Auburn Market Place, Grady Hospital, Children's Health Care, and GSU! Atlanta's street car is at the front door!



The community features a lap pool with sundeck, dog park, 24 hour fitness center, and community lounge for residents. This unit is on the second floor with elevator access and one gated garage parking space.



Upon entry you'll immediately notice the high ceilings throughout, allowing loads of natural light. The open galley style kitchen is on your right with granite counter tops, all Stainless Steel Frigidaire appliances including gas range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and stackable washer & dryer for your convenience. Off the entry hall is a bath with shower, sink, and toilet. The front den with ceiling fan and light could be used as a second bedroom or office/study. The large living/dining area features a large sliding glass door overlooking the pool! Complete with balcony to enjoy city views.



The master suite features a large window overlooking the pool, vertical blind and ceiling fan with light. The on-suite bath features full size tub/shower, linen closet, high double sink vanity with granite counter, and large walk-in closet. Truly a retreat!



For your convenience, an online portal is available for rental payments and maintenance requests.



Call today, 404-518-4097, ask for Chris. This Condo won't last long!



(RLNE5520730)