171 Auburn Avenue, NE #210

171 Auburn Avenue Northeast · (404) 518-4097 ext. 000
Location

171 Auburn Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30303
Georgia State University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 171 Auburn Avenue, NE #210 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 932 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
online portal
GREAT Auburn Avenue NE Condo NOW Available! @ Renaissance Walk Condo's - NO A LA CARTE here!

Gas cooking, gas heat, gas hot water, water/sewer, trash, and 1 garage parking space included! Resident pays electric with Georgia Power.

Fantastic walkable location! Sweet Auburn Market Place, Grady Hospital, Children's Health Care, and GSU! Atlanta's street car is at the front door!

The community features a lap pool with sundeck, dog park, 24 hour fitness center, and community lounge for residents. This unit is on the second floor with elevator access and one gated garage parking space.

Upon entry you'll immediately notice the high ceilings throughout, allowing loads of natural light. The open galley style kitchen is on your right with granite counter tops, all Stainless Steel Frigidaire appliances including gas range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and stackable washer & dryer for your convenience. Off the entry hall is a bath with shower, sink, and toilet. The front den with ceiling fan and light could be used as a second bedroom or office/study. The large living/dining area features a large sliding glass door overlooking the pool! Complete with balcony to enjoy city views.

The master suite features a large window overlooking the pool, vertical blind and ceiling fan with light. The on-suite bath features full size tub/shower, linen closet, high double sink vanity with granite counter, and large walk-in closet. Truly a retreat!

For your convenience, an online portal is available for rental payments and maintenance requests.

Call today, 404-518-4097, ask for Chris. This Condo won't last long!

(RLNE5520730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 Auburn Avenue, NE #210 have any available units?
171 Auburn Avenue, NE #210 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 171 Auburn Avenue, NE #210 have?
Some of 171 Auburn Avenue, NE #210's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 Auburn Avenue, NE #210 currently offering any rent specials?
171 Auburn Avenue, NE #210 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 Auburn Avenue, NE #210 pet-friendly?
Yes, 171 Auburn Avenue, NE #210 is pet friendly.
Does 171 Auburn Avenue, NE #210 offer parking?
Yes, 171 Auburn Avenue, NE #210 does offer parking.
Does 171 Auburn Avenue, NE #210 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 171 Auburn Avenue, NE #210 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 Auburn Avenue, NE #210 have a pool?
Yes, 171 Auburn Avenue, NE #210 has a pool.
Does 171 Auburn Avenue, NE #210 have accessible units?
No, 171 Auburn Avenue, NE #210 does not have accessible units.
Does 171 Auburn Avenue, NE #210 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 171 Auburn Avenue, NE #210 has units with dishwashers.
