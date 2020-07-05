1706 McLendon Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Incredible Location! Beautiful & spacious 2BR/2BA apt. w/ lots of character, large rooms w/ ample natural light. Private screened porch off the front is perfect for relaxing. Hardwood floors throughout. Great roommate floor plan. New windows, new blinds, new light fixtures and new toilets. Unit recently painted and floors refinished. Private Washer/dryer included. Additional shared storage space in unfinished basement. One block from Candler Park village w/ popular restaurants, shops and Candler Park. Just minutes from Emory, CDC, downtown, midtown and Decatur.