Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:12 AM

1706 McLendon Avenue NE

1706 Mclendon Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1706 Mclendon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Lake Claire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Incredible Location! Beautiful & spacious 2BR/2BA apt. w/ lots of character, large rooms w/ ample natural light. Private screened porch off the front is perfect for relaxing. Hardwood floors throughout. Great roommate floor plan. New windows, new blinds, new light fixtures and new toilets. Unit recently painted and floors refinished. Private Washer/dryer included. Additional shared storage space in unfinished basement. One block from Candler Park village w/ popular restaurants, shops and Candler Park. Just minutes from Emory, CDC, downtown, midtown and Decatur.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 McLendon Avenue NE have any available units?
1706 McLendon Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 McLendon Avenue NE have?
Some of 1706 McLendon Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 McLendon Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1706 McLendon Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 McLendon Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1706 McLendon Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1706 McLendon Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1706 McLendon Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 1706 McLendon Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 McLendon Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 McLendon Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1706 McLendon Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1706 McLendon Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1706 McLendon Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 McLendon Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 McLendon Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.

