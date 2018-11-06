All apartments in Atlanta
1700 Braeburn Dr. SE

1700 Braeburn Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Braeburn Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
~Charming Renovated 2/1 in East Atlanta!~ - Don't miss this incredible home in East Atlanta! 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a spiral staircase leading to an adorable loft. Hardwood floors throughout. Recently renovated kitchen, high ceilings in the large main living area, bright sunroom, great front porch, large private deck and large back yard. Location is important this home is minutes from East Atlanta Village, Edgewood Shopping Center, Little Five Points, Hwy 20 and Hwy 85. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-910-8760!

(RLNE4497110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Braeburn Dr. SE have any available units?
1700 Braeburn Dr. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Braeburn Dr. SE have?
Some of 1700 Braeburn Dr. SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Braeburn Dr. SE currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Braeburn Dr. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Braeburn Dr. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 Braeburn Dr. SE is pet friendly.
Does 1700 Braeburn Dr. SE offer parking?
No, 1700 Braeburn Dr. SE does not offer parking.
Does 1700 Braeburn Dr. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Braeburn Dr. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Braeburn Dr. SE have a pool?
No, 1700 Braeburn Dr. SE does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Braeburn Dr. SE have accessible units?
No, 1700 Braeburn Dr. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Braeburn Dr. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 Braeburn Dr. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
