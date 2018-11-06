1700 Braeburn Dr. SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

~Charming Renovated 2/1 in East Atlanta!~ - Don't miss this incredible home in East Atlanta! 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a spiral staircase leading to an adorable loft. Hardwood floors throughout. Recently renovated kitchen, high ceilings in the large main living area, bright sunroom, great front porch, large private deck and large back yard. Location is important this home is minutes from East Atlanta Village, Edgewood Shopping Center, Little Five Points, Hwy 20 and Hwy 85. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-910-8760!



(RLNE4497110)