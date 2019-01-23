All apartments in Atlanta
170 SE Boulevard

170 East Dr NE
Location

170 East Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
google fiber
Rent a piece of Atlanta history at The Stacks, the 1800’s New York style loft in HOTLANTA/CABBAGETOWN! Details include 14'+ ceilings, concrete floors, brick walls, exposed beams, SS appliances, gas range, tile backsplash, walk-in closet, Google Fiber avail; community includes large pool, renovated fitness center, roof top viewing decks, multiple green/grilling spaces. Walk or bike to the Beltline, Krog St Market, PCM, restaurants, Mem. Dr., Grant Park; near downtown, Midtown, O4W, 75-85, I-20,MARTA;$250 move-in fee; RENT FURNISHED $2500/MONTH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 SE Boulevard have any available units?
170 SE Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 SE Boulevard have?
Some of 170 SE Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 SE Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
170 SE Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 SE Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 170 SE Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 170 SE Boulevard offer parking?
No, 170 SE Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 170 SE Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 SE Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 SE Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 170 SE Boulevard has a pool.
Does 170 SE Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 170 SE Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 170 SE Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 SE Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

