170 SE Boulevard

Amenities
Rent a piece of Atlanta history at The Stacks, the 1800’s New York style loft in HOTLANTA/CABBAGETOWN! Details include 14'+ ceilings, concrete floors, brick walls, exposed beams, SS appliances, gas range, tile backsplash, walk-in closet, Google Fiber avail; community includes large pool, renovated fitness center, roof top viewing decks, multiple green/grilling spaces. Walk or bike to the Beltline, Krog St Market, PCM, restaurants, Mem. Dr., Grant Park; near downtown, Midtown, O4W, 75-85, I-20,MARTA;$250 move-in fee; RENT FURNISHED $2500/MONTH.