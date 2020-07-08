All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
169 Haygood Ave
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:51 PM

169 Haygood Ave

169 Haygood Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

169 Haygood Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Peoplestown

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Peoplestown Location !! this property has plenty of space for a in-town property with 3 large bedrooms and 3.5 baths with a two car parking pad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 Haygood Ave have any available units?
169 Haygood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 169 Haygood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
169 Haygood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 Haygood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 169 Haygood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 169 Haygood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 169 Haygood Ave offers parking.
Does 169 Haygood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 Haygood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 Haygood Ave have a pool?
No, 169 Haygood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 169 Haygood Ave have accessible units?
No, 169 Haygood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 169 Haygood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 Haygood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 169 Haygood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 Haygood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

