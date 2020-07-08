Rent Calculator
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:51 PM
1 of 2
169 Haygood Ave
169 Haygood Avenue Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
169 Haygood Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Peoplestown
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Peoplestown Location !! this property has plenty of space for a in-town property with 3 large bedrooms and 3.5 baths with a two car parking pad.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 169 Haygood Ave have any available units?
169 Haygood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 169 Haygood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
169 Haygood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 Haygood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 169 Haygood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 169 Haygood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 169 Haygood Ave offers parking.
Does 169 Haygood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 Haygood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 Haygood Ave have a pool?
No, 169 Haygood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 169 Haygood Ave have accessible units?
No, 169 Haygood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 169 Haygood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 Haygood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 169 Haygood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 Haygood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
