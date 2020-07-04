All apartments in Atlanta
1689 Oak Knoll Cir

1689 Oak Knoll Circle Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1689 Oak Knoll Circle Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home perfect roommate plan convenient to major interstate's such as I- 85, I-285E, and only minutes from the airport. Recently fully renovated with beautiful yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1689 Oak Knoll Cir have any available units?
1689 Oak Knoll Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1689 Oak Knoll Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1689 Oak Knoll Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1689 Oak Knoll Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1689 Oak Knoll Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1689 Oak Knoll Cir offer parking?
No, 1689 Oak Knoll Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1689 Oak Knoll Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1689 Oak Knoll Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1689 Oak Knoll Cir have a pool?
No, 1689 Oak Knoll Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1689 Oak Knoll Cir have accessible units?
No, 1689 Oak Knoll Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1689 Oak Knoll Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1689 Oak Knoll Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1689 Oak Knoll Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1689 Oak Knoll Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

