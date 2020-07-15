1689 N Rock Springs Road NE

Amenities
1928 storybook cottage, tons of space. Flexible floor-plan. Gorgeous kitch, labrodorite counter tops-2017 reno. All SS appliances, gas stove, wine fridge, b'fast area, island. Enormous mstr suite-whole top floor w/large sitting area, well outfitted mstr bth, beautiful closet w/chandelier. Main floor-2 bdrms w/JacknJill bath; an addl full bth; home office; LR w/ ONYX FP, separate DR. Lower level suite. Outdoor space-beautiful front lawn, screened porch, enormous deck, patio. Pkg is outstanding w/carport for 3, 2 car garage. VERY convenient in-town neighborhood.