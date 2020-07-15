All apartments in Atlanta
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1689 N Rock Springs Road NE
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:07 PM

1689 N Rock Springs Road NE

1689 East Rock Springs Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1689 East Rock Springs Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
1928 storybook cottage, tons of space. Flexible floor-plan. Gorgeous kitch, labrodorite counter tops-2017 reno. All SS appliances, gas stove, wine fridge, b'fast area, island. Enormous mstr suite-whole top floor w/large sitting area, well outfitted mstr bth, beautiful closet w/chandelier. Main floor-2 bdrms w/JacknJill bath; an addl full bth; home office; LR w/ ONYX FP, separate DR. Lower level suite. Outdoor space-beautiful front lawn, screened porch, enormous deck, patio. Pkg is outstanding w/carport for 3, 2 car garage. VERY convenient in-town neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1689 N Rock Springs Road NE have any available units?
1689 N Rock Springs Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1689 N Rock Springs Road NE have?
Some of 1689 N Rock Springs Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1689 N Rock Springs Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
1689 N Rock Springs Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1689 N Rock Springs Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 1689 N Rock Springs Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1689 N Rock Springs Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 1689 N Rock Springs Road NE offers parking.
Does 1689 N Rock Springs Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1689 N Rock Springs Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1689 N Rock Springs Road NE have a pool?
No, 1689 N Rock Springs Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 1689 N Rock Springs Road NE have accessible units?
No, 1689 N Rock Springs Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1689 N Rock Springs Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1689 N Rock Springs Road NE has units with dishwashers.
