Atlanta, GA
1686 S Olympian Way
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

1686 S Olympian Way

1686 South Olympian Way Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1686 South Olympian Way Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1686 S Olympian Way Available 05/15/19 Cute 2 Bed 2 Bath in Atlanta! - Pre-register for a self-showing and be notified when property becomes available! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/813709

Do not miss out on this quaint little cottage in Atlanta. A homey feel right when you walk in the door. 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms this property is in a great location!

To Apply:
Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:
Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

Approval process is based off of the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:
Minimum Credit Score of 550
Minimum Income Requirement 1200
No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years
No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 1686 S Olympian is currently being rented for $1095/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE4638270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1686 S Olympian Way have any available units?
1686 S Olympian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1686 S Olympian Way currently offering any rent specials?
1686 S Olympian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1686 S Olympian Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1686 S Olympian Way is pet friendly.
Does 1686 S Olympian Way offer parking?
No, 1686 S Olympian Way does not offer parking.
Does 1686 S Olympian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1686 S Olympian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1686 S Olympian Way have a pool?
No, 1686 S Olympian Way does not have a pool.
Does 1686 S Olympian Way have accessible units?
No, 1686 S Olympian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1686 S Olympian Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1686 S Olympian Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1686 S Olympian Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1686 S Olympian Way does not have units with air conditioning.
