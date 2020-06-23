Amenities

pet friendly

1686 S Olympian Way Available 05/15/19 Cute 2 Bed 2 Bath in Atlanta! - Pre-register for a self-showing and be notified when property becomes available! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/813709



Do not miss out on this quaint little cottage in Atlanta. A homey feel right when you walk in the door. 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms this property is in a great location!



To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount

No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

No open bankruptcies

Minimum Credit Score 550

Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.



Approval process is based off of the most qualified applicant



Section 8 Qualifications:

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Minimum Income Requirement 1200

No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years

No open judgments



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 1686 S Olympian is currently being rented for $1095/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies



(RLNE4638270)