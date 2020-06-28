All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 12 2019 at 6:05 PM

1670 Orlando Street Southwest

1670 Orlando Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1670 Orlando Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Cascade Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply today for this updated home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1670 Orlando Street Southwest have any available units?
1670 Orlando Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1670 Orlando Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1670 Orlando Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1670 Orlando Street Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1670 Orlando Street Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1670 Orlando Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 1670 Orlando Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1670 Orlando Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1670 Orlando Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1670 Orlando Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 1670 Orlando Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1670 Orlando Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1670 Orlando Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1670 Orlando Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1670 Orlando Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1670 Orlando Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1670 Orlando Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
