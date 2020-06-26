All apartments in Atlanta
1663 Barfield Run Northwest
1663 Barfield Run Northwest

1663 Barfield Run NW · No Longer Available
Location

1663 Barfield Run NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Hills Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Dupont Commons! Hardwood floors throughout main! Beautiful Kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, and tile backsplash. Master on main. Beautiful patio, perfect for entertaining.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1663 Barfield Run Northwest have any available units?
1663 Barfield Run Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1663 Barfield Run Northwest have?
Some of 1663 Barfield Run Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1663 Barfield Run Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1663 Barfield Run Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1663 Barfield Run Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1663 Barfield Run Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1663 Barfield Run Northwest offer parking?
No, 1663 Barfield Run Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1663 Barfield Run Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1663 Barfield Run Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1663 Barfield Run Northwest have a pool?
No, 1663 Barfield Run Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1663 Barfield Run Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1663 Barfield Run Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1663 Barfield Run Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1663 Barfield Run Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
