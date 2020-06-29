1661 La France Street NE

Amenities
Recently reduced!!! City living at it's best in this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit at La France Street Lofts! Home features polished concrete floors, open floor plan w/ dramatic 30 ft high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, walk in closets w/ ample storage, & a private outdoor space. Gated with TWO deeded parking spaces. Beautiful amenities include exercise facility, club house and swimming pool, and outdoor fireplace and sitting area. Walk to near by restaurants, MARTA, shopping, Krog St. Market, Pullman Yards!