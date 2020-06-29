All apartments in Atlanta
1661 La France Street NE

1661 La France Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1661 La France Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Recently reduced!!! City living at it's best in this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit at La France Street Lofts! Home features polished concrete floors, open floor plan w/ dramatic 30 ft high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, walk in closets w/ ample storage, & a private outdoor space. Gated with TWO deeded parking spaces. Beautiful amenities include exercise facility, club house and swimming pool, and outdoor fireplace and sitting area. Walk to near by restaurants, MARTA, shopping, Krog St. Market, Pullman Yards!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1661 La France Street NE have any available units?
1661 La France Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1661 La France Street NE have?
Some of 1661 La France Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1661 La France Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1661 La France Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 La France Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 1661 La France Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1661 La France Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 1661 La France Street NE offers parking.
Does 1661 La France Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1661 La France Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 La France Street NE have a pool?
Yes, 1661 La France Street NE has a pool.
Does 1661 La France Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1661 La France Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 La France Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1661 La France Street NE has units with dishwashers.
