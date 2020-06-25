All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
1656 Hosea L. Williams Drive Ne
Last updated April 21 2019 at 1:33 AM

1656 Hosea L. Williams Drive Ne

1656 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1656 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Spacious brick bungalow, a short walk from parks and dining. Hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, open kitchen and dining room. Separate laundry room and large fenced backyard. Detached two-car garage! Prime Location! AHA not accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1656 Hosea L. Williams Drive Ne have any available units?
1656 Hosea L. Williams Drive Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1656 Hosea L. Williams Drive Ne have?
Some of 1656 Hosea L. Williams Drive Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1656 Hosea L. Williams Drive Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1656 Hosea L. Williams Drive Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1656 Hosea L. Williams Drive Ne pet-friendly?
No, 1656 Hosea L. Williams Drive Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1656 Hosea L. Williams Drive Ne offer parking?
Yes, 1656 Hosea L. Williams Drive Ne offers parking.
Does 1656 Hosea L. Williams Drive Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1656 Hosea L. Williams Drive Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1656 Hosea L. Williams Drive Ne have a pool?
No, 1656 Hosea L. Williams Drive Ne does not have a pool.
Does 1656 Hosea L. Williams Drive Ne have accessible units?
No, 1656 Hosea L. Williams Drive Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1656 Hosea L. Williams Drive Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1656 Hosea L. Williams Drive Ne has units with dishwashers.
