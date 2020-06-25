1656 Hosea L. Williams Drive Ne

1656 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317 Kirkwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious brick bungalow, a short walk from parks and dining. Hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, open kitchen and dining room. Separate laundry room and large fenced backyard. Detached two-car garage! Prime Location! AHA not accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
