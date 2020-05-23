All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

165 Clement Way Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Bakers Ferry

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Atlanta, GA. It offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and 1,083 sq ft of living space. Features include plush carpeting, a kitchen with all black appliances, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Clement Way Southwest have any available units?
165 Clement Way Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 165 Clement Way Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
165 Clement Way Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Clement Way Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 Clement Way Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 165 Clement Way Southwest offer parking?
No, 165 Clement Way Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 165 Clement Way Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Clement Way Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Clement Way Southwest have a pool?
No, 165 Clement Way Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 165 Clement Way Southwest have accessible units?
No, 165 Clement Way Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Clement Way Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Clement Way Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Clement Way Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Clement Way Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
