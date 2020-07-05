Rent Calculator
Atlanta
Find more places like 1649 Alvarado Ter SW.
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1649 Alvarado Ter SW
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM
1 of 10
1649 Alvarado Ter SW
1649 Alvarado Terrace Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
1649 Alvarado Terrace Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview
Amenities
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2bath - Property Id: 260109
Newly renovated 3/2 fresh paint, new kitchen and bathrooms, close to Atlanta belt line.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260109
Property Id 260109
(RLNE5698737)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1649 Alvarado Ter SW have any available units?
1649 Alvarado Ter SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1649 Alvarado Ter SW have?
Some of 1649 Alvarado Ter SW's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1649 Alvarado Ter SW currently offering any rent specials?
1649 Alvarado Ter SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1649 Alvarado Ter SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1649 Alvarado Ter SW is pet friendly.
Does 1649 Alvarado Ter SW offer parking?
No, 1649 Alvarado Ter SW does not offer parking.
Does 1649 Alvarado Ter SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1649 Alvarado Ter SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1649 Alvarado Ter SW have a pool?
No, 1649 Alvarado Ter SW does not have a pool.
Does 1649 Alvarado Ter SW have accessible units?
No, 1649 Alvarado Ter SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1649 Alvarado Ter SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1649 Alvarado Ter SW has units with dishwashers.
