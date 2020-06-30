1641 Liberty Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Minutes to Midtown Atlanta! Affordable Townhome in Gated community. Walk to Publix and restaurants! Fresh New Paint. Upgraded Stained Cabinets, Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Appliances & Crown Molding & Built-In Speakers. Large Deck off Kitchen w/ Privacy Walls & Wooded View. Hardwoods throughout Main Level, Upstairs Bedrooms & Hallway. Vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom. Laundry units remain! Lower Floor includes Bedroom/Office, Full Bath & walkout to backyard. Home is wired for Sound System and includes recessed ceiling speakers.