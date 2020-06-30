1641 Liberty Parkway

Amenities
Minutes to Midtown Atlanta! Affordable Townhome in Gated community. Walk to Publix and restaurants! Fresh New Paint. Upgraded Stained Cabinets, Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Appliances & Crown Molding & Built-In Speakers. Large Deck off Kitchen w/ Privacy Walls & Wooded View. Hardwoods throughout Main Level, Upstairs Bedrooms & Hallway. Vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom. Laundry units remain! Lower Floor includes Bedroom/Office, Full Bath & walkout to backyard. Home is wired for Sound System and includes recessed ceiling speakers.