Last updated March 27 2020 at 4:03 AM

1641 Liberty Parkway

1641 Liberty Parkway Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1641 Liberty Parkway Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Bolton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Minutes to Midtown Atlanta! Affordable Townhome in Gated community. Walk to Publix and restaurants! Fresh New Paint. Upgraded Stained Cabinets, Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Appliances & Crown Molding & Built-In Speakers. Large Deck off Kitchen w/ Privacy Walls & Wooded View. Hardwoods throughout Main Level, Upstairs Bedrooms & Hallway. Vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom. Laundry units remain! Lower Floor includes Bedroom/Office, Full Bath & walkout to backyard. Home is wired for Sound System and includes recessed ceiling speakers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 Liberty Parkway have any available units?
1641 Liberty Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1641 Liberty Parkway have?
Some of 1641 Liberty Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 Liberty Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Liberty Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Liberty Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1641 Liberty Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1641 Liberty Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1641 Liberty Parkway offers parking.
Does 1641 Liberty Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1641 Liberty Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Liberty Parkway have a pool?
No, 1641 Liberty Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1641 Liberty Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1641 Liberty Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Liberty Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1641 Liberty Parkway has units with dishwashers.

