164 Polar Rock Drive Southwest

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***



This lovely 4 BR, 2 BA home features spacious rooms, neutral paint throughout, included kitchen appliances, and living room and dining room combo. Bonus room for extra comfortable living. Hurry this home will not last.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1955



Lease Terms: 12 Months

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.