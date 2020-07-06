All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:16 AM

1639 Musket Ridge NW

1639 Musket Ridge Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1639 Musket Ridge Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Whitewater Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Within walking distance of the Chattahoochee National Forest, this beautifully landscaped home is located in the Whitewater Creek subdivision. This elegantly updated home features great living spaces on the main level. Incredible outdoor living space with a screened room and large flagstone deck overlooks a very private yard. The finished daylight basement includes a large rec area, workout area, and additional bedroom and bath. Take advantage of one of Buckhead's best neighborhoods and the Jackson school district with this move-in ready home. Come Visit Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1639 Musket Ridge NW have any available units?
1639 Musket Ridge NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1639 Musket Ridge NW currently offering any rent specials?
1639 Musket Ridge NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 Musket Ridge NW pet-friendly?
No, 1639 Musket Ridge NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1639 Musket Ridge NW offer parking?
No, 1639 Musket Ridge NW does not offer parking.
Does 1639 Musket Ridge NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1639 Musket Ridge NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 Musket Ridge NW have a pool?
No, 1639 Musket Ridge NW does not have a pool.
Does 1639 Musket Ridge NW have accessible units?
No, 1639 Musket Ridge NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 Musket Ridge NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1639 Musket Ridge NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1639 Musket Ridge NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1639 Musket Ridge NW does not have units with air conditioning.

