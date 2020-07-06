1639 Musket Ridge NW

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Within walking distance of the Chattahoochee National Forest, this beautifully landscaped home is located in the Whitewater Creek subdivision. This elegantly updated home features great living spaces on the main level. Incredible outdoor living space with a screened room and large flagstone deck overlooks a very private yard. The finished daylight basement includes a large rec area, workout area, and additional bedroom and bath. Take advantage of one of Buckhead's best neighborhoods and the Jackson school district with this move-in ready home. Come Visit Now.