1634 Ponce De Leon Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy the benefits of intown living in this 2 BR, 2 full BA condo within Lullwater Parc Community in Druid Hills. The condo offers hardwood floors throughout, a great room w/custom cabinets, dining room, & dry bar all perfect for entertaining along w/a walkout balcony for a tranquil retreat. Newly remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances. Washer & dryer to remain. Both bedrooms are oversized & equipped with custom California closets. Bike or walk to convenient schools, Little Five Points, Fernbank, Beltline, Ponce City Market, Emory. Hurry - this won't last.



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=u2yYQmn6o1&env=production