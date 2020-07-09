All apartments in Atlanta
Location

1634 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Druid Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy the benefits of intown living in this 2 BR, 2 full BA condo within Lullwater Parc Community in Druid Hills. The condo offers hardwood floors throughout, a great room w/custom cabinets, dining room, & dry bar all perfect for entertaining along w/a walkout balcony for a tranquil retreat. Newly remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances. Washer & dryer to remain. Both bedrooms are oversized & equipped with custom California closets. Bike or walk to convenient schools, Little Five Points, Fernbank, Beltline, Ponce City Market, Emory. Hurry - this won't last.

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=u2yYQmn6o1&env=production

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 Ponce De Leon Ave NE have any available units?
1634 Ponce De Leon Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1634 Ponce De Leon Ave NE have?
Some of 1634 Ponce De Leon Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634 Ponce De Leon Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1634 Ponce De Leon Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 Ponce De Leon Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1634 Ponce De Leon Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1634 Ponce De Leon Ave NE offer parking?
No, 1634 Ponce De Leon Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 1634 Ponce De Leon Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1634 Ponce De Leon Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 Ponce De Leon Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1634 Ponce De Leon Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1634 Ponce De Leon Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1634 Ponce De Leon Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 Ponce De Leon Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1634 Ponce De Leon Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

