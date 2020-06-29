1631 STANWOOD Avenue SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking new construction

Stunning, contemporary, new construction home on the best street in Kirkwood! Bright, open, floor plan & modern design featuring a 2-story foyer & picture frame windows throughout. Kitchen w/ breakfast island overlooking the warm, sunken family room. French doors open to an oversized, back porch & mud room. Master bed w/ ensuite bath, walk-in closet, & outdoor balcony overlooking the 50x234 lot. Open upstairs loft & custom finishes throughout. Walk to downtown Kirkwood! 1st Tier for Drew Charter!