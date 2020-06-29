All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1631 STANWOOD Avenue SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1631 STANWOOD Avenue SE
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:14 PM

1631 STANWOOD Avenue SE

1631 Stanwood Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Kirkwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1631 Stanwood Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Stunning, contemporary, new construction home on the best street in Kirkwood! Bright, open, floor plan & modern design featuring a 2-story foyer & picture frame windows throughout. Kitchen w/ breakfast island overlooking the warm, sunken family room. French doors open to an oversized, back porch & mud room. Master bed w/ ensuite bath, walk-in closet, & outdoor balcony overlooking the 50x234 lot. Open upstairs loft & custom finishes throughout. Walk to downtown Kirkwood! 1st Tier for Drew Charter!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 STANWOOD Avenue SE have any available units?
1631 STANWOOD Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1631 STANWOOD Avenue SE have?
Some of 1631 STANWOOD Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 STANWOOD Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
1631 STANWOOD Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 STANWOOD Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 1631 STANWOOD Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1631 STANWOOD Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 1631 STANWOOD Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 1631 STANWOOD Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1631 STANWOOD Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 STANWOOD Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 1631 STANWOOD Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 1631 STANWOOD Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 1631 STANWOOD Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 STANWOOD Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1631 STANWOOD Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30326
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments
171 Auburn Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
The Rocca
3280 Northside Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30327
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Ashley Auburn Pointe
357 Auburn Pointe Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus