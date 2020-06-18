1631 Laurel Avenue NW

Amenities
FULLY RENOVATED HOUSE in Upper West Midtown AVAILABLE NOW! - This fully renovated single family house is quietly nestled in between the well-known neighborhoods-The Bolton & Berkeley Park which is part of the highly sought-after area of Atlanta - Upper West Midtown!
This home offers two bedrooms, two full bathrooms in addition to the almost 1,500 sq. of usable living space. Did we mention-that it comes with bonus room that has a vaulted ceiling and 2 skylights that would be perfect for star gazing on a clear summer night. Additional features of the home include:
• Large Walk-In Closet with Pocket Doors
• Beautifully Maintained Hardwood Floors Thru Out Living Space
• BRAND NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES! (Black in Color)
• Large fenced backyard (including shed for storage) with Wrap-around Deck off of House.
• Security System including cameras are in place. Just need to setup account and have a cellphone handy!
• Wood burning fireplace with gas starter in Main Living Space
-Pets allowed with ownership approval.
Located at the very end of Laurel Avenue-you can rest assured knowing that you can tap into the peace & quiet at the end of your busy work day. Easy access to all the major highways including some great area hotspots-TopGolf, Atlanta Ballet, & the nearby Atlantic Station.
Call Nakira Kinsey at 404-640-8302 for more information about leasing and touring. Secure your new home now before it’s OFF MARKET!
(RLNE5710277)