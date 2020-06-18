All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

1631 Laurel Avenue NW

1631 Laurel Avenue Northwest · (404) 607-7070
Location

1631 Laurel Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Hills Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1631 Laurel Avenue NW · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1468 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FULLY RENOVATED HOUSE in Upper West Midtown AVAILABLE NOW! - This fully renovated single family house is quietly nestled in between the well-known neighborhoods-The Bolton & Berkeley Park which is part of the highly sought-after area of Atlanta - Upper West Midtown!

This home offers two bedrooms, two full bathrooms in addition to the almost 1,500 sq. of usable living space. Did we mention-that it comes with bonus room that has a vaulted ceiling and 2 skylights that would be perfect for star gazing on a clear summer night. Additional features of the home include:

• Large Walk-In Closet with Pocket Doors
• Beautifully Maintained Hardwood Floors Thru Out Living Space
• BRAND NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES! (Black in Color)
• Large fenced backyard (including shed for storage) with Wrap-around Deck off of House.
• Security System including cameras are in place. Just need to setup account and have a cellphone handy!
• Wood burning fireplace with gas starter in Main Living Space
-Pets allowed with ownership approval.

Located at the very end of Laurel Avenue-you can rest assured knowing that you can tap into the peace & quiet at the end of your busy work day. Easy access to all the major highways including some great area hotspots-TopGolf, Atlanta Ballet, & the nearby Atlantic Station.

Call Nakira Kinsey at 404-640-8302 for more information about leasing and touring. Secure your new home now before it’s OFF MARKET!

(RLNE5710277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 Laurel Avenue NW have any available units?
1631 Laurel Avenue NW has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1631 Laurel Avenue NW have?
Some of 1631 Laurel Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 Laurel Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
1631 Laurel Avenue NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 Laurel Avenue NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1631 Laurel Avenue NW is pet friendly.
Does 1631 Laurel Avenue NW offer parking?
No, 1631 Laurel Avenue NW does not offer parking.
Does 1631 Laurel Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1631 Laurel Avenue NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 Laurel Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 1631 Laurel Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 1631 Laurel Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 1631 Laurel Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 Laurel Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1631 Laurel Avenue NW does not have units with dishwashers.
