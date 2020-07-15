Rent Calculator
163 Woodbine Circle
No Longer Available
163 Woodbine Circle, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Edgewood Home - This cute home is located in Edgewood/Kirkwood area. It includes: hardwood floors throughout, central air/heat, new windows, fenced in backyard and best of all affordable!!!
(RLNE3618354)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 163 Woodbine Circle have any available units?
163 Woodbine Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 163 Woodbine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
163 Woodbine Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Woodbine Circle pet-friendly?
No, 163 Woodbine Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 163 Woodbine Circle offer parking?
No, 163 Woodbine Circle does not offer parking.
Does 163 Woodbine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 163 Woodbine Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Woodbine Circle have a pool?
No, 163 Woodbine Circle does not have a pool.
Does 163 Woodbine Circle have accessible units?
No, 163 Woodbine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Woodbine Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 163 Woodbine Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 163 Woodbine Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 163 Woodbine Circle has units with air conditioning.
