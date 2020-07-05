Rent Calculator
163 Flora Avenue
163 Flora Avenue
163 Flora Avenue Northeast
163 Flora Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/07567d605e ---- 2 bdrm, 2 bath in main house. Full basement apartment with one bedroom, kitchen and full bath.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 163 Flora Avenue have any available units?
163 Flora Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 163 Flora Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
163 Flora Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Flora Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 163 Flora Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 163 Flora Avenue offer parking?
No, 163 Flora Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 163 Flora Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 Flora Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Flora Avenue have a pool?
No, 163 Flora Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 163 Flora Avenue have accessible units?
No, 163 Flora Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Flora Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 163 Flora Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 163 Flora Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 Flora Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
