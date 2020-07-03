All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1629 Jackson Way NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1629 Jackson Way NW
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM

1629 Jackson Way NW

1629 Jackson Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1629 Jackson Way, Atlanta, GA 30318
Lincoln

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath town-home move in ready Feb.1st. Trash and Lawn-care included with rent. Close to downtown and I-285. Spacious living room with gas fireplace. Open eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Half bath downstairs and 2 full baths upstairs. Vinyl hardwood floors throughout. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 Jackson Way NW have any available units?
1629 Jackson Way NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1629 Jackson Way NW have?
Some of 1629 Jackson Way NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 Jackson Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
1629 Jackson Way NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 Jackson Way NW pet-friendly?
No, 1629 Jackson Way NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1629 Jackson Way NW offer parking?
Yes, 1629 Jackson Way NW offers parking.
Does 1629 Jackson Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1629 Jackson Way NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 Jackson Way NW have a pool?
No, 1629 Jackson Way NW does not have a pool.
Does 1629 Jackson Way NW have accessible units?
No, 1629 Jackson Way NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 Jackson Way NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1629 Jackson Way NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Optimist Lofts
2115 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way
Atlanta, GA 30341
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Peachtree Park Apartments
1000 Peachtree Park Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus