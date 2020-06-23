3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath town-home move in ready Feb.1st. Trash and Lawn-care included with rent. Close to downtown and I-285. Spacious living room with gas fireplace. Open eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Half bath downstairs and 2 full baths upstairs. Vinyl hardwood floors throughout. Call today to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1629 Jackson Way NW have any available units?
1629 Jackson Way NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1629 Jackson Way NW have?
Some of 1629 Jackson Way NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 Jackson Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
1629 Jackson Way NW is not currently offering any rent specials.