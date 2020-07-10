1624 VENETIAN Drive SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous renovation taken to the studs. New electric, plumbing, roof, HVAC, appliances, water heater, sewer line, hardwood floors, bath fixtures & more! Rocking chair front porch overlooks large front yard with fresh landscape. Fireside great room with salvaged tile on fireplace surround leads into spacious kitchen with island with breakfast bar, 5-burner gas range, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, lots of cabinets offering ample storage & nook ideal for small home office or morning desk.