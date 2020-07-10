All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1624 VENETIAN Drive SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1624 VENETIAN Drive SW
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:38 AM

1624 VENETIAN Drive SW

1624 Venetian Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1624 Venetian Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Venetian Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous renovation taken to the studs. New electric, plumbing, roof, HVAC, appliances, water heater, sewer line, hardwood floors, bath fixtures & more! Rocking chair front porch overlooks large front yard with fresh landscape. Fireside great room with salvaged tile on fireplace surround leads into spacious kitchen with island with breakfast bar, 5-burner gas range, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, lots of cabinets offering ample storage & nook ideal for small home office or morning desk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 VENETIAN Drive SW have any available units?
1624 VENETIAN Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 VENETIAN Drive SW have?
Some of 1624 VENETIAN Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 VENETIAN Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
1624 VENETIAN Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 VENETIAN Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 1624 VENETIAN Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1624 VENETIAN Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 1624 VENETIAN Drive SW offers parking.
Does 1624 VENETIAN Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 VENETIAN Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 VENETIAN Drive SW have a pool?
No, 1624 VENETIAN Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 1624 VENETIAN Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 1624 VENETIAN Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 VENETIAN Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 VENETIAN Drive SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Arium Vinings Station
4695 N Church Ln
Atlanta, GA 30339
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Novel O4W
525 North Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30308
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30341
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus