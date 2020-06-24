1624 Gilstrap Ln NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Located in sought after Dupont Commons in West Midtown, this 4BR/3.5BA Craftsman home will charm you with its many features and amenities. The home itself features an open floor plan, granite counters, appliances, large upstairs laundry room, covered private back deck and driveway. Additionally, the home comes with washer/dryer and a big screen TV mounted in the living room! HOA amenities include pool, clubhouse, playground, walking trails, fitness center and dog park. Several restaurants, shopping venues and the Crest Lawn Memorial Park are nearby. This home will not last long! For more information, call (678)834-8758



AVAILABLE: Coming Soon

SHOW: Maintenance Pending

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



