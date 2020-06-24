All apartments in Atlanta
1624 Gilstrap Ln NW
1624 Gilstrap Ln NW

1624 Gilstrap Ln NW · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Gilstrap Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Hills Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
*Coming Soon*
Located in sought after Dupont Commons in West Midtown, this 4BR/3.5BA Craftsman home will charm you with its many features and amenities. The home itself features an open floor plan, granite counters, appliances, large upstairs laundry room, covered private back deck and driveway. Additionally, the home comes with washer/dryer and a big screen TV mounted in the living room! HOA amenities include pool, clubhouse, playground, walking trails, fitness center and dog park. Several restaurants, shopping venues and the Crest Lawn Memorial Park are nearby. This home will not last long! For more information, call (678)834-8758

AVAILABLE: Coming Soon
SHOW: Maintenance Pending
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, email leasing@titleonemanagement.com or call 678.834.8758 to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view. For additional questions or for immediate assistance, contact our Leasing Desk at 678.792.2046 or visit our website at www.title1management.com.

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and screening criteria visit www.title1management.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Gilstrap Ln NW have any available units?
1624 Gilstrap Ln NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 Gilstrap Ln NW have?
Some of 1624 Gilstrap Ln NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 Gilstrap Ln NW currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Gilstrap Ln NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Gilstrap Ln NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1624 Gilstrap Ln NW is pet friendly.
Does 1624 Gilstrap Ln NW offer parking?
Yes, 1624 Gilstrap Ln NW offers parking.
Does 1624 Gilstrap Ln NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1624 Gilstrap Ln NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Gilstrap Ln NW have a pool?
Yes, 1624 Gilstrap Ln NW has a pool.
Does 1624 Gilstrap Ln NW have accessible units?
No, 1624 Gilstrap Ln NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Gilstrap Ln NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 Gilstrap Ln NW has units with dishwashers.
