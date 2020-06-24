1624 Gilstrap Ln NW

Amenities
*Coming Soon*
Located in sought after Dupont Commons in West Midtown, this 4BR/3.5BA Craftsman home will charm you with its many features and amenities. The home itself features an open floor plan, granite counters, appliances, large upstairs laundry room, covered private back deck and driveway. Additionally, the home comes with washer/dryer and a big screen TV mounted in the living room! HOA amenities include pool, clubhouse, playground, walking trails, fitness center and dog park. Several restaurants, shopping venues and the Crest Lawn Memorial Park are nearby. This home will not last long! For more information, call (678)834-8758
AVAILABLE: Coming Soon
SHOW: Maintenance Pending
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*
VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, email leasing@titleonemanagement.com or call 678.834.8758 to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view. For additional questions or for immediate assistance, contact our Leasing Desk at 678.792.2046 or visit our website at www.title1management.com.
All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.
For more information on our properties and screening criteria visit www.title1management.com.