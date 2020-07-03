All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:41 PM

1624 Beecher St

1624 Beecher Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Beecher Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Cascade Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location, newly renovated, quiet street, hardwood flooring, arched door ways, built in shelves, 2 car garage, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Beecher St have any available units?
1624 Beecher St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 Beecher St have?
Some of 1624 Beecher St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 Beecher St currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Beecher St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Beecher St pet-friendly?
No, 1624 Beecher St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1624 Beecher St offer parking?
Yes, 1624 Beecher St offers parking.
Does 1624 Beecher St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 Beecher St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Beecher St have a pool?
No, 1624 Beecher St does not have a pool.
Does 1624 Beecher St have accessible units?
No, 1624 Beecher St does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Beecher St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 Beecher St has units with dishwashers.

