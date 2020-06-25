Rent Calculator
Atlanta, GA
16 Vista Square NW
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:33 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16 Vista Square NW
16 Vista Square Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Atlanta
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location
16 Vista Square Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Cross Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
concierge
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
Newly renovated resort style condo for lease! Oversized master, SS appliances with a beautiful sunroom ready for you! Concierge community for your guests.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16 Vista Square NW have any available units?
16 Vista Square NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 16 Vista Square NW have?
Some of 16 Vista Square NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16 Vista Square NW currently offering any rent specials?
16 Vista Square NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Vista Square NW pet-friendly?
No, 16 Vista Square NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 16 Vista Square NW offer parking?
Yes, 16 Vista Square NW offers parking.
Does 16 Vista Square NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Vista Square NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Vista Square NW have a pool?
No, 16 Vista Square NW does not have a pool.
Does 16 Vista Square NW have accessible units?
No, 16 Vista Square NW does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Vista Square NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Vista Square NW has units with dishwashers.
