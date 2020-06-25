All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 16 Vista Square NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
16 Vista Square NW
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:33 PM

16 Vista Square NW

16 Vista Square Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16 Vista Square Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Cross Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
concierge
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
Newly renovated resort style condo for lease! Oversized master, SS appliances with a beautiful sunroom ready for you! Concierge community for your guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Vista Square NW have any available units?
16 Vista Square NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Vista Square NW have?
Some of 16 Vista Square NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Vista Square NW currently offering any rent specials?
16 Vista Square NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Vista Square NW pet-friendly?
No, 16 Vista Square NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 16 Vista Square NW offer parking?
Yes, 16 Vista Square NW offers parking.
Does 16 Vista Square NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Vista Square NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Vista Square NW have a pool?
No, 16 Vista Square NW does not have a pool.
Does 16 Vista Square NW have accessible units?
No, 16 Vista Square NW does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Vista Square NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Vista Square NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Midtown
222 14th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE
Atlanta, GA 30328
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road
Atlanta, GA 30349
841 MEMORIAL
841 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
131 Ponce
131 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus