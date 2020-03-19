All apartments in Atlanta
16 Bromack Drive SE

16 Bromack Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

16 Bromack Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Swallow Circle - Baywood

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE NOW! Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Bromack Drive SE have any available units?
16 Bromack Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Bromack Drive SE have?
Some of 16 Bromack Drive SE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Bromack Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
16 Bromack Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Bromack Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 16 Bromack Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 16 Bromack Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 16 Bromack Drive SE offers parking.
Does 16 Bromack Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Bromack Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Bromack Drive SE have a pool?
No, 16 Bromack Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 16 Bromack Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 16 Bromack Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Bromack Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Bromack Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
