Atlanta
Find more places like 1591 NW CARLISLE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Atlanta, GA
1591 NW CARLISLE Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 10:44 PM

1591 NW CARLISLE Street
1591 Carlisle St NW
·
No Longer Available
Location
1591 Carlisle St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Grove Park
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
THIS IS A SMALL RENTAL PROPERTY IN A QUIET PART OF NW ATLANTA. WON'T LAST HURRY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1591 NW CARLISLE Street have any available units?
1591 NW CARLISLE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1591 NW CARLISLE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1591 NW CARLISLE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1591 NW CARLISLE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1591 NW CARLISLE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1591 NW CARLISLE Street offer parking?
No, 1591 NW CARLISLE Street does not offer parking.
Does 1591 NW CARLISLE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1591 NW CARLISLE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1591 NW CARLISLE Street have a pool?
No, 1591 NW CARLISLE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1591 NW CARLISLE Street have accessible units?
No, 1591 NW CARLISLE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1591 NW CARLISLE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1591 NW CARLISLE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1591 NW CARLISLE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1591 NW CARLISLE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Decatur, GA
