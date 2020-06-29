Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 159 McDonough Blvd. Main Unit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
159 McDonough Blvd. Main Unit
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
159 McDonough Blvd. Main Unit
159 Mcdonough Boulevard Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
159 Mcdonough Boulevard Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
South Atlanta
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4120577)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 159 McDonough Blvd. Main Unit have any available units?
159 McDonough Blvd. Main Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 159 McDonough Blvd. Main Unit currently offering any rent specials?
159 McDonough Blvd. Main Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 McDonough Blvd. Main Unit pet-friendly?
No, 159 McDonough Blvd. Main Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 159 McDonough Blvd. Main Unit offer parking?
No, 159 McDonough Blvd. Main Unit does not offer parking.
Does 159 McDonough Blvd. Main Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 McDonough Blvd. Main Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 McDonough Blvd. Main Unit have a pool?
No, 159 McDonough Blvd. Main Unit does not have a pool.
Does 159 McDonough Blvd. Main Unit have accessible units?
No, 159 McDonough Blvd. Main Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 159 McDonough Blvd. Main Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 McDonough Blvd. Main Unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 159 McDonough Blvd. Main Unit have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 McDonough Blvd. Main Unit does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Whitney at Sandy Springs
5555 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Dwell Hollywood
1073 Hollywood Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Icon Buckhead
3379 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Ayla
44 Krog St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus