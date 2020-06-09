All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1584 Tallulah St Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1584 Tallulah St Nw
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

1584 Tallulah St Nw

1584 Tallulah Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Berkeley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1584 Tallulah Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Berkeley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome with rooftop and multiple patios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1584 Tallulah St Nw have any available units?
1584 Tallulah St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1584 Tallulah St Nw have?
Some of 1584 Tallulah St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1584 Tallulah St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1584 Tallulah St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1584 Tallulah St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1584 Tallulah St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1584 Tallulah St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1584 Tallulah St Nw offers parking.
Does 1584 Tallulah St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1584 Tallulah St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1584 Tallulah St Nw have a pool?
No, 1584 Tallulah St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1584 Tallulah St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1584 Tallulah St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1584 Tallulah St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1584 Tallulah St Nw has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
251 North
300 Cityline Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Yoo on the Park
207 13th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
One Sovereign Place
4883 Roswell Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus