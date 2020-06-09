Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1584 Tallulah St Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1584 Tallulah St Nw
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1584 Tallulah St Nw
1584 Tallulah Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Berkeley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1584 Tallulah Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Berkeley Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome with rooftop and multiple patios.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1584 Tallulah St Nw have any available units?
1584 Tallulah St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1584 Tallulah St Nw have?
Some of 1584 Tallulah St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1584 Tallulah St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1584 Tallulah St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1584 Tallulah St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1584 Tallulah St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1584 Tallulah St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1584 Tallulah St Nw offers parking.
Does 1584 Tallulah St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1584 Tallulah St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1584 Tallulah St Nw have a pool?
No, 1584 Tallulah St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1584 Tallulah St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1584 Tallulah St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1584 Tallulah St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1584 Tallulah St Nw has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
251 North
300 Cityline Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Yoo on the Park
207 13th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
One Sovereign Place
4883 Roswell Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus