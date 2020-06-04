1583 Pineview Terrace Southwest

Amenities
***Available Now *** Charming 3BR 2BA home that features an eat-in kitchen that opens to the dining room and has pretty hardwoods throughout, lovely, arched doorways, and tiled bathrooms. Enjoy a private backyard patio for perfect for entertaining. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
Washington Health, Science, And Nutrition
Brown Middle School
Elijah Lewis Connally Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.