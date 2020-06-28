All apartments in Atlanta
1581 Willowbrook Dr SW
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:45 PM

1581 Willowbrook Dr SW

1581 Willowbrook Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1581 Willowbrook Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Venetian Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
A MUST SEE! Charming ranch home conveniently located in the up and coming Westside Beltline corridor. This 3bd/1bth home has been completely renovated and features open floor plan. Updated kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and breakfast area. Beautiful hardwood floors and insulated windows throughout. Spacious private backyard, perfect for the spring and summer. Easy Interstate Access, minutes from Airport, and Seconds from downtown, this home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1581 Willowbrook Dr SW have any available units?
1581 Willowbrook Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1581 Willowbrook Dr SW have?
Some of 1581 Willowbrook Dr SW's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1581 Willowbrook Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
1581 Willowbrook Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1581 Willowbrook Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 1581 Willowbrook Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1581 Willowbrook Dr SW offer parking?
No, 1581 Willowbrook Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 1581 Willowbrook Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1581 Willowbrook Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1581 Willowbrook Dr SW have a pool?
No, 1581 Willowbrook Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 1581 Willowbrook Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 1581 Willowbrook Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1581 Willowbrook Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1581 Willowbrook Dr SW has units with dishwashers.
