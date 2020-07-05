Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1578 N Morningside Drive NE
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:14 PM
1578 N Morningside Drive NE
1578 North Morningside Drive Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
1578 North Morningside Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Morningside - Lenox Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming rental, kitchen with SS appliances, breakfast bar and living area, 1 bedroom, 1 bath with washer/dryer in kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1578 N Morningside Drive NE have any available units?
1578 N Morningside Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1578 N Morningside Drive NE have?
Some of 1578 N Morningside Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1578 N Morningside Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1578 N Morningside Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1578 N Morningside Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1578 N Morningside Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1578 N Morningside Drive NE offer parking?
No, 1578 N Morningside Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 1578 N Morningside Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1578 N Morningside Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1578 N Morningside Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1578 N Morningside Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1578 N Morningside Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1578 N Morningside Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1578 N Morningside Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1578 N Morningside Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.
