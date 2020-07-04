Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1578 N Morningside Dr
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:25 AM
1578 N Morningside Dr
1578 N Morningside Dr NE
·
No Longer Available
Location
1578 N Morningside Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Morningside - Lenox Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Charming rental, kitchen with SS appliances, breakfast bar and living area, 1 bedroom, 1 bath with washer/dryer in kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1578 N Morningside Dr have any available units?
1578 N Morningside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1578 N Morningside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1578 N Morningside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1578 N Morningside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1578 N Morningside Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1578 N Morningside Dr offer parking?
No, 1578 N Morningside Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1578 N Morningside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1578 N Morningside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1578 N Morningside Dr have a pool?
No, 1578 N Morningside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1578 N Morningside Dr have accessible units?
No, 1578 N Morningside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1578 N Morningside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1578 N Morningside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1578 N Morningside Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1578 N Morningside Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
