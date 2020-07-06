All apartments in Atlanta
1578 Linda Way Southwest
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

1578 Linda Way Southwest

1578 Linda Way Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1578 Linda Way Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1578 Linda Way Southwest have any available units?
1578 Linda Way Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1578 Linda Way Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1578 Linda Way Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1578 Linda Way Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1578 Linda Way Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1578 Linda Way Southwest offer parking?
No, 1578 Linda Way Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1578 Linda Way Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1578 Linda Way Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1578 Linda Way Southwest have a pool?
No, 1578 Linda Way Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1578 Linda Way Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1578 Linda Way Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1578 Linda Way Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1578 Linda Way Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1578 Linda Way Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1578 Linda Way Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

