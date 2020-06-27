Rent Calculator
1573 Abner Terrace NW
Last updated September 3 2019 at 4:24 PM
1 of 4
1573 Abner Terrace NW
1573 Abner Terrace Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
1573 Abner Terrace Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Carver Hills
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Rented as a 2 bedroom
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1573 Abner Terrace NW have any available units?
1573 Abner Terrace NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1573 Abner Terrace NW have?
Some of 1573 Abner Terrace NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1573 Abner Terrace NW currently offering any rent specials?
1573 Abner Terrace NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1573 Abner Terrace NW pet-friendly?
No, 1573 Abner Terrace NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1573 Abner Terrace NW offer parking?
Yes, 1573 Abner Terrace NW offers parking.
Does 1573 Abner Terrace NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1573 Abner Terrace NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1573 Abner Terrace NW have a pool?
No, 1573 Abner Terrace NW does not have a pool.
Does 1573 Abner Terrace NW have accessible units?
No, 1573 Abner Terrace NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1573 Abner Terrace NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1573 Abner Terrace NW has units with dishwashers.
