Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1571 Laurel Park Place
Last updated August 23 2019 at 11:18 PM

1571 Laurel Park Place

1571 Laurel Park Pl SW · No Longer Available
Location

1571 Laurel Park Pl SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sophisticated and Contemporary with a downtown flair.

Located directly on the highly sought-after Beltline!

The Westview Neighborhood of southwest Atlanta offers rich history and new urban living. Minutes to downtown!!

The Park at Laurel Townhomes is an Exclusive Community of thirteen new 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath townhomes with three finished levels with private garage.

The living spaces at Laurel Park are thoughtfully designed for comfort and convenience. Our Premium Finishes are designed for those with selective taste. Style abounds this ideal location featuring Spacious Interiors, Natural Lighting, Private Garage and Outdoor Entertainment area.

These contemporary, well designed homes offer a variety of floor plans with high-end finishes.

The Park at Laurel Townhomes community that is conveniently located on the beltline in Southwest Atlanta, minutes from Downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and all major expressways.

Morehouse College 1.6
Georgia State University 3.8
Downtown Atlanta 4.
Your Home Awaits. Call today for availability

Text OK 678-409-0965

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1571 Laurel Park Place have any available units?
1571 Laurel Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1571 Laurel Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
1571 Laurel Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1571 Laurel Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 1571 Laurel Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1571 Laurel Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 1571 Laurel Park Place offers parking.
Does 1571 Laurel Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1571 Laurel Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1571 Laurel Park Place have a pool?
No, 1571 Laurel Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 1571 Laurel Park Place have accessible units?
No, 1571 Laurel Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1571 Laurel Park Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1571 Laurel Park Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1571 Laurel Park Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1571 Laurel Park Place does not have units with air conditioning.
