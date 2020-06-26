Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
157 Ruzelle Drive SE
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:14 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
157 Ruzelle Drive SE
157 Ruzelle Drive Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
157 Ruzelle Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Glenrose Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
'Ready now, vacant!' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 157 Ruzelle Drive SE have any available units?
157 Ruzelle Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 157 Ruzelle Drive SE have?
Some of 157 Ruzelle Drive SE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 157 Ruzelle Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
157 Ruzelle Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Ruzelle Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 157 Ruzelle Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 157 Ruzelle Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 157 Ruzelle Drive SE offers parking.
Does 157 Ruzelle Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Ruzelle Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Ruzelle Drive SE have a pool?
No, 157 Ruzelle Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 157 Ruzelle Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 157 Ruzelle Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Ruzelle Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 Ruzelle Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
