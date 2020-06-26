All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 157 Ruzelle Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
157 Ruzelle Drive SE
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:14 PM

157 Ruzelle Drive SE

157 Ruzelle Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

157 Ruzelle Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
Glenrose Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
'Ready now, vacant!' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Ruzelle Drive SE have any available units?
157 Ruzelle Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 157 Ruzelle Drive SE have?
Some of 157 Ruzelle Drive SE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Ruzelle Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
157 Ruzelle Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Ruzelle Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 157 Ruzelle Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 157 Ruzelle Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 157 Ruzelle Drive SE offers parking.
Does 157 Ruzelle Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Ruzelle Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Ruzelle Drive SE have a pool?
No, 157 Ruzelle Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 157 Ruzelle Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 157 Ruzelle Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Ruzelle Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 Ruzelle Drive SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
131 Ponce
131 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Taco Town Apartments
714 Bryan Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus