157 Polar Rock Dr SW
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:37 AM
157 Polar Rock Dr SW
157 Polar Rock Drive Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
157 Polar Rock Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Polar Rock
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
Hardwood floors throughout, tile floors in kitchen and bathroom, living/dining combo
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 157 Polar Rock Dr SW have any available units?
157 Polar Rock Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 157 Polar Rock Dr SW have?
Some of 157 Polar Rock Dr SW's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 157 Polar Rock Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
157 Polar Rock Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Polar Rock Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 157 Polar Rock Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 157 Polar Rock Dr SW offer parking?
No, 157 Polar Rock Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 157 Polar Rock Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Polar Rock Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Polar Rock Dr SW have a pool?
No, 157 Polar Rock Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 157 Polar Rock Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 157 Polar Rock Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Polar Rock Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 Polar Rock Dr SW has units with dishwashers.
