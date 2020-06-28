All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1569 Laurel Park Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1569 Laurel Park Place
Last updated April 30 2020 at 4:28 PM

1569 Laurel Park Place

1569 Laurel Park Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1569 Laurel Park Place, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Built in 2007
Sophisticated and Contemporary with a downtown flair. Located directly on the highly sought-after Beltline! The Westview Neighborhood of southwest Atlanta offers rich history and new urban living. Minutes to downtown!! The Park at Laurel Townhomes is an Exclusive Community of thirteen new 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath townhomes with three finished levels with private garage.

The living spaces at Laurel Park are thoughtfully designed for comfort and convenience. Our Premium Finishes are designed for those with selective taste. Style abounds this ideal location featuring Spacious Interiors, Natural Lighting, Private Garage and Outdoor Entertainment area.
These contemporary, well designed homes offer a variety of floor plans with high-end finishes.

Its ALL ABOUT LOCATION

The Park at Laurel Townhomes community that is conveniently located on the beltline in Southwest Atlanta, minutes from Downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and all major expressways. Morehouse College 1.6
Georgia State University 3.8
Downtown Atlanta 4

Short 8-10 minute drive to downtown, Mercedes Benz Stadium, World Congress Center and Americasmart. Surrounded by amazing restaurants and minutes from the Westside Beltline Trail!

***********LOCAL FOOD SPOTS***********

Top 3 food spots all just a ONE minute drive

1. Slutty Vegan – yes, the famous Slutty Vegan is just 1 minute from us!! The BEST vegan burgers out there!! The lines are long but oh so worth it!
2. My Potato Factory – the best gourmet potato you will ever have!
3. Firewall Food Stop – amazing wood-fired cuisine!

***********LOCAL GROCERY STORES***********

? Westview Corner Grocery – a 1-minute drive, offers a range of products from natural, organic, and local specialties, craft beer and wine to conventional snacks and beverages
? Kroger – chain grocery store with tons of variety!
? Wal-Mart – of course there's a Wal-Mart if you are shopping for a feast!

***********LOCAL FUN***********

? Golf – John A White Park features nine holes of golf!
? Tennis – McGhee Tennis Center features eight tennis courts
? Bikes – rent bikes at Gordon-White Park and bike the Beltline Trail
? Nature – check out the 134-acre Cascade Springs Nature Preserve which boasts two creeks, a waterfall, hiking trails and a lush hardwood forest
? Westside Beltline Trail – amazing trail that connects the entire city of Atlanta! You can walk, bike, or run on the trail!

Your Home Awaits. Call today for availability Text OK 470-606-0210

*Note-This unit is unique in its modern custom paint that is so richly inspired. It's a must see! Please note that the furnishings are not included.
Sophisticated and Contemporary with a downtown flair.

Located directly on the highly sought-after Beltline!

The Westview Neighborhood of southwest Atlanta offers rich history and new urban living. Minutes to downtown!!

The Park at Laurel Townhomes is an Exclusive Community of thirteen new 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath townhomes with three finished levels with private garage.

The living spaces at Laurel Park are thoughtfully designed for comfort and convenience. Our Premium Finishes are designed for those with selective taste. Style abounds this ideal location featuring Spacious Interiors, Natural Lighting, Private Garage and Outdoor Entertainment area.

These contemporary, well designed homes offer a variety of floor plans with high-end finishes.

The Park at Laurel Townhomes community that is conveniently located on the beltline in Southwest Atlanta, minutes from Downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and all major expressways.

Morehouse College 1.6
Georgia State University 3.8
Downtown Atlanta 4.
Your Home Awaits. Call today for availability

Text OK 470-606-0210

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1569 Laurel Park Place have any available units?
1569 Laurel Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1569 Laurel Park Place have?
Some of 1569 Laurel Park Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1569 Laurel Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
1569 Laurel Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1569 Laurel Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1569 Laurel Park Place is pet friendly.
Does 1569 Laurel Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 1569 Laurel Park Place offers parking.
Does 1569 Laurel Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1569 Laurel Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1569 Laurel Park Place have a pool?
No, 1569 Laurel Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 1569 Laurel Park Place have accessible units?
No, 1569 Laurel Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1569 Laurel Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1569 Laurel Park Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One K
1000 Gables Way
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
841 MEMORIAL
841 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Skyhouse Buckhead
3390 Stratford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus