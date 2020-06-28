1569 Laurel Park Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

Built in 2007

Sophisticated and Contemporary with a downtown flair. Located directly on the highly sought-after Beltline! The Westview Neighborhood of southwest Atlanta offers rich history and new urban living. Minutes to downtown!! The Park at Laurel Townhomes is an Exclusive Community of thirteen new 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath townhomes with three finished levels with private garage.



The living spaces at Laurel Park are thoughtfully designed for comfort and convenience. Our Premium Finishes are designed for those with selective taste. Style abounds this ideal location featuring Spacious Interiors, Natural Lighting, Private Garage and Outdoor Entertainment area.

These contemporary, well designed homes offer a variety of floor plans with high-end finishes.



Its ALL ABOUT LOCATION



The Park at Laurel Townhomes community that is conveniently located on the beltline in Southwest Atlanta, minutes from Downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and all major expressways. Morehouse College 1.6

Georgia State University 3.8

Downtown Atlanta 4



Short 8-10 minute drive to downtown, Mercedes Benz Stadium, World Congress Center and Americasmart. Surrounded by amazing restaurants and minutes from the Westside Beltline Trail!



***********LOCAL FOOD SPOTS***********



Top 3 food spots all just a ONE minute drive



1. Slutty Vegan – yes, the famous Slutty Vegan is just 1 minute from us!! The BEST vegan burgers out there!! The lines are long but oh so worth it!

2. My Potato Factory – the best gourmet potato you will ever have!

3. Firewall Food Stop – amazing wood-fired cuisine!



***********LOCAL GROCERY STORES***********



? Westview Corner Grocery – a 1-minute drive, offers a range of products from natural, organic, and local specialties, craft beer and wine to conventional snacks and beverages

? Kroger – chain grocery store with tons of variety!

? Wal-Mart – of course there's a Wal-Mart if you are shopping for a feast!



***********LOCAL FUN***********



? Golf – John A White Park features nine holes of golf!

? Tennis – McGhee Tennis Center features eight tennis courts

? Bikes – rent bikes at Gordon-White Park and bike the Beltline Trail

? Nature – check out the 134-acre Cascade Springs Nature Preserve which boasts two creeks, a waterfall, hiking trails and a lush hardwood forest

? Westside Beltline Trail – amazing trail that connects the entire city of Atlanta! You can walk, bike, or run on the trail!



Your Home Awaits. Call today for availability Text OK 470-606-0210



*Note-This unit is unique in its modern custom paint that is so richly inspired. It's a must see! Please note that the furnishings are not included.

