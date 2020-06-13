All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:04 PM

1566 New Street NE

1566 New Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1566 New Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Brand new contemporary home for rent, custom hardwood flooring throughout the house, energy efficient home , all top of the line stainless steel appliances, Granite countertops, Large living room, dining area,bonus room with private entry, energy efficient windows , Frameless glass shower enclosures in bathrooms, top of the line washer dryer, wrap around tiled balcony, landscaped front and backyard, private entry, main floor bedroom with rear entry, open floor plan home with high ceilings, remote controlled fans ,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1566 New Street NE have any available units?
1566 New Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1566 New Street NE have?
Some of 1566 New Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1566 New Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1566 New Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1566 New Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 1566 New Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1566 New Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 1566 New Street NE offers parking.
Does 1566 New Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1566 New Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1566 New Street NE have a pool?
No, 1566 New Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 1566 New Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1566 New Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1566 New Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1566 New Street NE has units with dishwashers.
