1566 New Street NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Brand new contemporary home for rent, custom hardwood flooring throughout the house, energy efficient home , all top of the line stainless steel appliances, Granite countertops, Large living room, dining area,bonus room with private entry, energy efficient windows , Frameless glass shower enclosures in bathrooms, top of the line washer dryer, wrap around tiled balcony, landscaped front and backyard, private entry, main floor bedroom with rear entry, open floor plan home with high ceilings, remote controlled fans ,