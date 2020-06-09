1562 Laurel Park Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

- Uniquely offering a fully furnished rental to include all furniture, linens, dishware and a washer and dryer.

- All utilities are included in rental amount up to $200.00 at which time tenant would be responsible for the remaining balance.

- Regular Cleaning Service is available upon request at an additional charge.

- Completed with a Remote Open Garage - Perfect for In-Town Living!



Its ALL ABOUT LOCATION



The Park at Laurel Townhomes community that is conveniently located on the beltline in Southwest Atlanta, minutes from Downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and all major expressways. Morehouse College 1.6

Georgia State University 3.8

Downtown Atlanta 4



Short 8-10 minute drive to downtown, Mercedes Benz Stadium, World Congress Center and Americasmart. Surrounded by amazing restaurants and minutes from the Westside Beltline Trail!



***********LOCAL FOOD SPOTS***********



Top 3 food spots all just a ONE minute drive



1. Slutty Vegan – yes, the famous Slutty Vegan is just 1 minute from us!! The BEST vegan burgers out there!! The lines are long but oh so worth it!

2. My Potato Factory – the best gourmet potato you will ever have!

3. Firewall Food Stop – amazing wood-fired cuisine!



***********LOCAL GROCERY STORES***********



* Westview Corner Grocery – a 1-minute drive, offers a range of products from natural, organic, and local specialties, craft beer and wine to conventional snacks and beverages

* Kroger – chain grocery store with tons of variety!

* Walmart – of course there's a Walmart if you are shopping for a feast!



***********LOCAL FUN***********



* Golf – John A White Park features nine holes of golf!

* Tennis – McGhee Tennis Center features eight tennis courts

* Bikes – rent bikes at Gordon-White Park and bike the Beltline Trail

* Nature – check out the 134-acre Cascade Springs Nature Preserve which boasts two creeks, a waterfall, hiking trails and a lush hardwood forest

* Westside Beltline Trail – amazing trail that connects the entire city of Atlanta! You can walk, bike, or run on the trail!



THIS UNIT DOES NOT COME FURNISHED

Sophisticated and Contemporary with a downtown flair.



Located directly on the highly sought-after Beltline!



The Westview Neighborhood of southwest Atlanta offers rich history and new urban living. Minutes to downtown!!



The Park at Laurel Townhomes is an Exclusive Community of thirteen new 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath townhomes with three finished levels with private garage.



The living spaces at Laurel Park are thoughtfully designed for comfort and convenience. Our Premium Finishes are designed for those with selective taste. Style abounds this ideal location featuring Spacious Interiors, Natural Lighting, Private Garage and Outdoor Entertainment area.



These contemporary, well designed homes offer a variety of floor plans with high-end finishes.



