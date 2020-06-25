1559 Montreat Place SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautifully renovated craftsman bungalow close to Westside Beltline w/ high ceilings & lovely architectural detail including two decorative fireplaces.This light filled home has fresh paint & gorgeous refinished hardwoods.Brand new white eat-in kitchen w/ craftsman cabinets, stainless appliances & quartz countertops.The Master bedroom has ensuite master bath w/ double vanities.There are three additional bedrooms & and a renovated hall bath.Inside the backdoor is a laundry room/mudroom.Enjoy outside living on the wonderful front porch or in the large flat backyard.