1559 Montreat Place SW
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM

1559 Montreat Place SW

1559 Montreat Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1559 Montreat Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Cascade Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully renovated craftsman bungalow close to Westside Beltline w/ high ceilings & lovely architectural detail including two decorative fireplaces.This light filled home has fresh paint & gorgeous refinished hardwoods.Brand new white eat-in kitchen w/ craftsman cabinets, stainless appliances & quartz countertops.The Master bedroom has ensuite master bath w/ double vanities.There are three additional bedrooms & and a renovated hall bath.Inside the backdoor is a laundry room/mudroom.Enjoy outside living on the wonderful front porch or in the large flat backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1559 Montreat Place SW have any available units?
1559 Montreat Place SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1559 Montreat Place SW have?
Some of 1559 Montreat Place SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1559 Montreat Place SW currently offering any rent specials?
1559 Montreat Place SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1559 Montreat Place SW pet-friendly?
No, 1559 Montreat Place SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1559 Montreat Place SW offer parking?
Yes, 1559 Montreat Place SW offers parking.
Does 1559 Montreat Place SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1559 Montreat Place SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1559 Montreat Place SW have a pool?
No, 1559 Montreat Place SW does not have a pool.
Does 1559 Montreat Place SW have accessible units?
No, 1559 Montreat Place SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1559 Montreat Place SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1559 Montreat Place SW has units with dishwashers.
