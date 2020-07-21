All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1559 Ferno Drive Northwest
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:38 AM

1559 Ferno Drive Northwest

1559 Ferno Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1559 Ferno Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Lincoln

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Check out this newly renovated home!!
3 Bedrooms and 1 full bathroom!
Washer/dryer hookup connection available!
We Accept Housing Choice Vouchers!
Call to schedule a showing 404-829-2319

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest have any available units?
1559 Ferno Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1559 Ferno Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axial Buckhead
3432 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Circa and Ecco Apartments
501 Northridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Capitol Gateway
89 Woodward Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Tremont Apartment Homes
3645 Habersham Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
North and Line
385 North Angier Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30308
Seventeen West
391 17th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30363

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAtlanta 2 Bedroom Apartments
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus