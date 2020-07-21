Rent Calculator
Atlanta, GA
1559 Ferno Drive Northwest
1559 Ferno Drive Northwest
1559 Ferno Drive Northwest
No Longer Available
Location
1559 Ferno Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Lincoln
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Check out this newly renovated home!!
3 Bedrooms and 1 full bathroom!
Washer/dryer hookup connection available!
We Accept Housing Choice Vouchers!
Call to schedule a showing 404-829-2319
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest have any available units?
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1559 Ferno Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1559 Ferno Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
