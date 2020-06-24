1559 Childress Dr SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome Home! -



Spacious front and back yard. Large master bedroom above garage with full bathroom and walk in closet. Exclusive sun room with separate entrance. Three-car garage with extra additional parking around back.



*NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED

*2 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED

Amplio patio delantero y trasero. Amplio dormitorio principal sobre el garaje con bao completo y vestidor. Exclusiva sala de sol con entrada independiente. Garaje para tres coches con estacionamiento adicional adicional en la parte posterior.



* NO SE ACEPTA LA SECCIN 8

* SE REQUIERE EL ARRENDAMIENTO DE 2 AOS



(RLNE4613335)