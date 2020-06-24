1559 Childress Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311 Southwest Atlanta
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home! -
Spacious front and back yard. Large master bedroom above garage with full bathroom and walk in closet. Exclusive sun room with separate entrance. Three-car garage with extra additional parking around back.
*NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED *2 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED ******************************************************************************************************************************************
Amplio patio delantero y trasero. Amplio dormitorio principal sobre el garaje con bao completo y vestidor. Exclusiva sala de sol con entrada independiente. Garaje para tres coches con estacionamiento adicional adicional en la parte posterior.
* NO SE ACEPTA LA SECCIN 8 * SE REQUIERE EL ARRENDAMIENTO DE 2 AOS
(RLNE4613335)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1559 Childress Dr SW have any available units?
1559 Childress Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1559 Childress Dr SW have?
Some of 1559 Childress Dr SW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1559 Childress Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
1559 Childress Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1559 Childress Dr SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1559 Childress Dr SW is pet friendly.
Does 1559 Childress Dr SW offer parking?
Yes, 1559 Childress Dr SW offers parking.
Does 1559 Childress Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1559 Childress Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1559 Childress Dr SW have a pool?
No, 1559 Childress Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 1559 Childress Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 1559 Childress Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1559 Childress Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1559 Childress Dr SW does not have units with dishwashers.