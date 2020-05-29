All apartments in Atlanta
1557 Athens Ave

1557 Athens Ave SW · No Longer Available
Location

1557 Athens Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Capitol View

Amenities

There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1557 Athens Ave have any available units?
1557 Athens Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1557 Athens Ave have?
Some of 1557 Athens Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1557 Athens Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1557 Athens Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1557 Athens Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1557 Athens Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1557 Athens Ave offer parking?
No, 1557 Athens Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1557 Athens Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1557 Athens Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1557 Athens Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1557 Athens Ave has a pool.
Does 1557 Athens Ave have accessible units?
No, 1557 Athens Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1557 Athens Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1557 Athens Ave has units with dishwashers.

