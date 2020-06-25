Rent Calculator
Atlanta, GA
1551 Mayflower Rd
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1551 Mayflower Rd
1551 Mayflower Ave SW
·
No Longer Available
Location
1551 Mayflower Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30311
Cascade Avenue
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1551 Mayflower - Property Id: 224758
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224758
Property Id 224758
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5561587)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1551 Mayflower Rd have any available units?
1551 Mayflower Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1551 Mayflower Rd have?
Some of 1551 Mayflower Rd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1551 Mayflower Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1551 Mayflower Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 Mayflower Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1551 Mayflower Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1551 Mayflower Rd offer parking?
No, 1551 Mayflower Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1551 Mayflower Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1551 Mayflower Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 Mayflower Rd have a pool?
No, 1551 Mayflower Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1551 Mayflower Rd have accessible units?
No, 1551 Mayflower Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 Mayflower Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1551 Mayflower Rd has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
